IN light of the growing fears around coronavirus, Pembrokeshire sign firm Signspeed have launched a ‘Wash Your Hands’ campaign.

The company, based in Cresselly, has produced a range of hand washing stickers designed to increase the awareness of handwashing.

Vicky Thomas who manages marketing for the company said: “We are all aware of the threat of coronavirus and the Government guidelines are to wash hands for 20 seconds, we want to emphasise the importance of this and thought that it would also be a fun way to get children involved.”

The stickers are available for collection free of charge for Pembrokeshire schools, businesses and homes from the Signspeed offices.