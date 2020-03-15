A Christmas Eve railway assault has been denied.

Anthony Kenneth Gerald Boland, of Bro Waldo, Clunderwen, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, March 10.

Boland, 44, pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man at Clarbeston Road railway station on December 24, and denied using threatening, abusive words or behaviour to cause him to believe that violence would be used.

A trial date was listed for April 15 and Boland was released on unconditional bail.