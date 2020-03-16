Half a gram of Class B drugs cost a Narberth man £106.

Adrian Terrence William Moseley, of Hill Park, pleaded guilty to cannabis possession when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, March 10.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Moseley was found to have 0.5 grams of cannabis, with an estimated street value of £5, when he was searched by police in Haverfordwest on December 24.

Katy Hanson, defending, said Moseley, 34, believed the drugs found in his tobacco pouch weighed less than 0.5 grams.

“He says it was an extremely small amount indeed.

“He knows he should not have had it and apologises for that.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered Moseley to pay £106 in costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.