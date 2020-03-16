“FOUR days later I had a phone call from NHS Wales, at first I thought it was a scam.”

A Pembrokeshire resident has spoken about what it is like being asked to go into self-isolation after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient.

“It’s very strange I must admit,” said Henry [not his real name].

“What happened is I bumped into someone that mentioned in passing that they had recently been in Italy and about four days later I had a phone call from NHS Wales, at first I thought it was a scam.

“I met this person on the Tuesday and on the Thursday they phoned me. They managed to find me through my Christian name and a relative [of the person with coronavirus].

“They said I should self-isolate and they went through all the details - if I have shortness of breath or coughing fits I was told to phone 111 or 999 if it was serious.

“The weird thing is that they don’t offer to test you they only do that if you feel unwell.

“They have phoned every day but today. They always phone at different times every day - apart from that, it has been very efficient.

“They have all been very friendly and helpful.”

While Henry met the person with coronavirus on the Tuesday, they told him the 14 days he needs to self-isolate until Wednesday.

Henry felt he had it a bit easier from him than other families could have it, without kids in the house there was more room.

“When they say isolate, they mean from everyone, including family – they meant the wife as well.

“You don’t get anyone to talk to, you have got to keep to separate rooms, which is ok for us because we have the space but I don’t know how other people would manage.

“We have just got to avoid each other, It would be totally different if I lived in a [smaller house], I don’t know what I would do.

“I don’t know how other people with kids are going to self-isolate, you can isolate from the community but not so easily from the family.”

Asked what he had done to keep himself occupied during his isolation, Henry said he had spent a lot of it asleep.

While on the phone the NHS, Henry asked after the health of coronavirus patient but they were unable to tell him.

“It is because the people who phone you don’t know,” he said. “Luckily through a relative of the person, I found out they are doing ok.”

Henry said he was entirely sure if he has the coronavirus himself but said he had not had any shortness of breath or coughing fits.

“All I have had myself is a rotten headache and my head feels like it is full of cotton wool. I don’t know if I have had the virus, I have not had a temperature.”