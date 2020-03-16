A VOLUNTEER river clean due to take place in Haverfordwest on Saturday, March 28, has been postponed until further notice.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event was organised by Pembrokeshire County Council and Haverfordwest Town Council with various partners.

“We are grateful for the support which has already been expressed for the event and hope to reschedule it in the coming months,” said Peter Howe from the community regeneration team.