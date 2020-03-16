A TEACHER from Ysgol Y Preseli has been recognised as Pembrokeshire's top workplace learner at a special event in Cardiff.

Catrin Jones was one of the top prize-winners at the ceremony, where staff working in education, sport and business won praise for pursuing a range of professional qualifications alongside their day-to-day roles.

Catrin, who works full-time at the Welsh medium secondary school, was named Welsh Medium Learner of the Year and was applauded by judges for managing to undertake Portal training while holding down a full-time job.

"Catrin was nominated for the awards as judges felt she has developed into a natural and effective leader following the completion of the Portal Training leadership program," said Caroline Cooksley from ACT Training, sponsors of the award.

"From the first day on the course, Catrin showed complete commitment to the work and ensured consistent timely work delivery, even when the demands of the school workload were heavy."

Hosted by BBC Wales' Eleri Sion, the awards honoured those who have successfully gained new qualifications in leadership and management through Portal Training.

Managing director Gwawr Booth said:

"Congratulations to all the nominees and winners who have worked extremely hard for their qualifications, and a big thank you to their employers who have supported them through it.

"As training providers working to support professionals across Wales in achieving the next step in their career, or find their way to pursuing a new one, Portal Training has a responsibility to champion all those with a desire to progress personally and professionally."