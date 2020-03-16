FISHGUARD Sea Cadets is celebrating first aid success after recently winning the West Wales District First Aid Competition.

The competition, at Neath Army Reserve Centre, involved various scenarios, which tested the cadets' skills, such as CPR, Wounds, Cuts, Medical conditions.

Fishguard entered a junior team consisting of Adam Wilkes and Osian Millichip and also a senior team with cadets Chris Harries, Mia Childs, Liah Williams and Annis Henton.

Competing against seven teams from west Wales, Fishguard did an amazing job and came out winners in both the junior and senior competitions. Chris Harries also picked up the prize for best senior individual.

It is hoped that these teams will now go through to the area competition later in the year.

Commanding officer Chris Peake said:

"This is a fantastic set of results, and clearly shows how far the unit has come in the last few years in terms of first aid training.

"Sea Cadets is about so much more than boating and anyone interested in joining should contact the unit on 01348 875027 or e-mail fishguardscc@btinternet.com."