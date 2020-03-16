Entertainment venue Rhosygilwen is planning to carry on with its programme of events during the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite having to cancel its St Patrick's Night concert tomorrow night (Tuesday) it is hoping to continue to stage its other events.

Audience goers are advised to keep an eye on the website at rhosygilwen.co.uk for updates.

In an email to subscribers a Rhosygilwen spokesman said: "We intend to continue with our programme of our events based on the latest Government recommendations.

"We shall be increasing the seat spacing to maintain a safe distance and reduce the audience density, regularly disinfecting door handles and other common access areas.

"We ask that that if you have any symptoms of a recent repetitive cough or fever that you refrain from coming to our events.

Next up is the Clare Teal Duo Show on Friday, March 20.

A familiar figure fronting her trio or big mini band or singing with orchestras around the world, award-winning singer and BBC Radio 2 presenter Clare Teal still revels in performing in more intimate venues accompanied on piano just by Jason Rebello.

From swing to sublime ballads, Clare’s Duo concerts are renowned for their fabulous musicality coupled with Clare’s warm and witty storytelling guaranteeing the audience something uniquely personal and always very special.

The rich, jazz-infused repertoire explores timeless classics penned by the legendary musical storytellers of the last 100 years, and celebrates giants of the Great American and British Songbooks through to the work of more contemporary writers – plus Clare’s own original compositions.

The ever-evolving set list draws from a rich catalogue including selections from Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Rodgers and Hart, Sting, Van Morrison and Ed Cobb and honouring the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Anita O’Day, Nancy Wilson, Frances Faye and Peggy Lee.

As one of the UK’s greatest interpreters of song and much loved performers, with 15 acclaimed albums to her name, and a new album due to be released in 2020, Clare and her pianist promise a sparkling night of inspired music and unbridled entertainment, performed by the very best.