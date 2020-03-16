THE first death in Wales from coronavirus has been announced today, March 16.

The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton said: “It is with regret that today I am confirming a patient in Wales has sadly died after contracting COVID-19. I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their request for privacy is respected.

“The patient, who had underlying health conditions, was 68 years old and was being treated at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "I am deeply saddened that a person in Wales who had coronavirus has died. My heartfelt condolences are with their family and friends.

“We continue to work hard to respond to this fast-changing situation, as the impact of the virus continues to increase in the days and weeks ahead.”