A PEMBROKESHIRE mum, whose son is believed to have contracted coronavirus during a trip to Italy, has spoken of her family’s experience in self-isolation.

The woman, who wished to remain unnamed, said: “My eldest son went to Italy on February 15-23. When he came back he had a hacking cough, but he went away with the start of a cold so I didn't think anything of it, plus it wasn't until the day after they came back that the statement from Haverfordwest High regarding coronavirus went out.

“He suffers with asthma and presents with a cough when it's bad, so he was using his inhalers and within a few days the cough had gone. On March 6 I felt like I was coming down with something, I was really achy and didn't feel right.

“On the Saturday I had a slight temperature and cold symptoms. My husband was in Ireland from March 6-8 on a stag party, when I picked him up late Sunday night time he had a cough and was feeling rough and thought he was getting a cold, as the group had been coasteering in freezing water over the weekend.

“He was off work on the Monday (he'd taken leave), he spent the day on the sofa under a blanket with a temperature and nasty cough. He went to work on the Tuesday, by the time he came home that eve his cough was worse, and I finally persuaded him to call 111 on the Wednesday.

“He was told to isolate at home for seven days and to call back if his symptoms got worse.

“He'd told them that our son had been in Italy two weeks ago and that 14 out of the 16 boys he went away with had coughs, temperatures and flu-like symptoms. He was told because he hadn't been in direct contact with someone with a confirmed case of coronavirus that he didn't need to be tested etc.

“On Thursday I had a call from Haverfordwest High to go and pick my eldest son up from school, as he was feeling really dizzy; he's been feeling like it since he came back from Italy, so I made a docs appointment for him that day.

“My thinking was that his blood pressure was low, or he has low iron levels. Once we were in with the GP we started to discuss his symptoms (dizziness, fatigue and being achy).

“When she asked how long this had been going on for, I explained it's been since he got back from Italy. She then checked the area he'd been on Google maps, and, because I told her how my husband was unwell and I felt fluey, she left the room and asked us to stay there whilst she discussed it with the practice manager and other doctors.

“We received a call in the room asking me to dial an outside line from the surgery phone in the room and call 111 and explain all of above, she was going to call Public Health Wales for advice while I spoke to 111.

“After being on hold for 25 minutes the doctor came back into the room with a mask, apron and gloves on and asked us to leave the surgery out of the side door and go straight home. She was going to call me in the car on the way with further advice.

“She could not get hold of Public Health Wales, and, because by this time the surgery was almost closing, she asked me to call 111 when I got home.

“Once in the car I received a call from the GP, who advised that all four of us would need to isolate at home for 14 days, drink plenty of fluids and take paracetamol when needed, and she would call me in the morning after she'd spoken to Public Health Wales.

“That evening I spent almost two hours on the phone to 111, explaining my son's symptoms, husband's symptoms and my symptoms. Thankfully our six-year-old was non symptomatic.

“They advised that, from the sounds of it, our eldest son has had the coronavirus, but was coming to the end of it; I had it and was also coming to the end of it, and my husband and I have it presently.

“They and I were most concerned about my husband, because of the cough he has, and that he has a temperature.

“They advised us to isolate at home for 14 days and we would be getting a call from Public Health Wales within 48 hours to advise if they were going to test us. They would pass all of our records over to Public Health Wales.

“We were advised to tell anyone that we'd been in contact with in the last 14 days that if they had symptoms of coronavirus to isolate at home and call 111.

“A couple of hours later my husband received a call back from a doctor at 111, who wasn't entirely sure why she was told to give a call back.

“My husband asked her to clarify what we were to tell people we'd been around, work, school etc.

“She rang Public Health Wales and called us back, the advice from them was for all of us to isolate for 14 days and advise anyone who he's been in contact with since displaying symptoms on the previous Sunday should isolate for seven days and call 111.

“She told my husband that because he is in contact with the public on a daily basis in work, she was going to push for him to be tested for coronavirus.

“On March 13, I received a call from Public Health Wales, who my GP had called, and asked them to call me. The lady I spoke to advised that they hadn't received our records from 111, the reason for the call was because the GP had got hold of them.

“She asked me what had been going on and our symptoms etc, once I'd told her she said she was going to discuss us with colleagues and call me back. My husband answered her call back, they advised they weren't going to test any of us and that we only needed to isolate at home for seven days. In her words: ‘Us here in Wales aren't taking it as seriously as England’.

“On March 14, my husband received a call from Public Health Wales, at first asking for Dr someone; he told them they must have the wrong number and they then asked if we were a family of four isolating, which he told them we were.

“He was then asked how we were all feeling; he advised that he was feeling slightly better, still had a hacking cough but his temperature seemed to be staying down.

“He advised that I was in bed and had spent most of the day there and seemed to be going downhill. All he was then told was, as long as he didn't have a temp and his cough had improved by Wednesday, March 18, he could go back to work, but the kids and I are to stay home until Friday.”