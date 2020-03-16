A COMMUNITY group has recently launched on the St David's Peninsula, committed to helping communities and individuals with locally-owned sustainable energy opportunities, as well as ecology and environmental improvement projects.

The EcoDewi group is following in the footsteps of the St. David's Eco City Group, which has had great success with projects over the years.

The community group has plans to seek charitable status. Local volunteers have taken on key roles and now they're seeking community supporters throughout the peninsula, with an interest in local energy production and wider ecology and conservation projects, to get involved.

They already have a roadmap of potential projects including a small solar array project in partnership with a local landowner.

The group recently held its first Talks and Networking evening at the Meadow Cafe, St. Davids.

Guest speaker Ant Roger, biodiversity implementation officer for the Pembrokeshire Nature Partnership, updated everyone on the current state of nature in Wales and locally in Pembrokeshire.

He highlighted some worrying statistics but also some positive signs and the great opportunities to help our struggling wildlife in Pembrokeshire.

The second talk was from Transition Bro Gwaun, Fishguard, and explored their work to date. Members spoke about successful projects and ones which haven't quite gone to plan

"it was valuable for us as a new group to learn from their experiences," said Jeremy Wadia

EcoDewi Secretary

"We hope to maintain a very close link with them as we grow as an organisation, working together.

"There were 30 people present at the Talks and Networking event which was really encouraging. There was a great vibe in the room, a mixture of young and old, and loads of brilliant conversations during the break and after the event."

The group's next event is a film screening of 2040 in Solva Memorial Hall on Thursday, April 23. From award-winning director Damon Gameau, 2040 embarks on a journey to explore what the future could look like by the year 2040 if we simply embraced the best solutions already available to us to improve our planet and shifted them rapidly into the mainstream in order to combat climate change.

The next Talks and Networking event will be on Thursday, June 4, again in The Meadow, with two more great speakers. All information about events will be published on Eco Dewi's Facebook page, Twitter, Intagram and the website ecodewi.org.uk.