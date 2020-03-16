PEMBROKESHIRE County Council’s leader, Councillor David Simpson has welcomed the new self-help groups set up to help those affected by the Coronavirus outbreak.

It is the first in what he intends to be regular updates from the County Council.

Cllr Simpson has also said that schools remain open and has said that they remain the first point of contact for queries relating to the virus.

In his statement he says: “I gave an update on Friday about what the Council’s response has been. Given the unprecedented situation and high level of interest, I intend to provide regular briefings.

“I would urge everyone to follow the latest health advice from NHS 111 online at: https://111.nhs.uk/ or from Public Health Wales at https://phw.nhs.wales/topics/latest-information-on-novel-coronavirus-covid-19/

“Over the weekend there has been a lot of discussion in both the press and social media about community self-help. We are aware that community groups are setting up in Pembrokeshire and welcome these, and I commend those people actively working on this.

“It is important that this work is linked and ties in with other wider measures, and a working group within the Council has been organised to coordinate this.

“My colleague Cllr Neil Prior will be sitting on this working group to provide a direct Cabinet Member link. We are determining the best way to co-ordinate the significant volunteering support that Pembrokeshire residents will want to offer, working with our public sector partners (including Health and PAVS), so we will announce a mechanism and guidance as soon as we can.

“We are currently in a phase where there is heightened concern when anyone develops a temperature or new continuous cough. Some of this is resulting in pupils understandably being removed from the school environment.

“Pupils who are not displaying the symptoms of coronavirus COVID-19 should attend school as normal. Please note that schools remain the first point of contact for queries related to their setting.

“Some of the social media feedback relating to schools is disruptive and unhelpful, and I would please urge that if you are using social media to do so in an informed and constructive manner, and with reference to the factual information available on line or at your school.”

“We are starting to see a rise in general queries from businesses seeking help and advice. I understand this is an extremely worrying time for many businesses. If you are a business owner with any queries or concerns, the Welsh Government have useful sources of information to help business.

“Similar to the community self-help work already started, we are looking at this and will provide further briefing on the matter as soon as we can.”

The Council has also published some useful links:

www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus

https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/coronavirus-covid-19-list-of-guidance

https://phw.nhs.wales/topics/latest-information-on-novel-coronavirus-covid-19/self-isolation-advice/