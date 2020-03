CALLOUS vandals have wrecked an outdoor learning area at a primary school leaving children extremely disappointed.

The outdoor learning area at Ysgol y Frenni, Crymych, was vandalised over the weekend.

"There were a number of disappointed children at school today as we couldn't use the area," said a school spokesman.

Police are investigating the incident and forensic officers were at the scene today collecting evidence.

Anyone with any information should contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.