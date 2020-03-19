A THREE-year-old Pembrokeshire youngster and his family are rocking their odd socks in support of this week’s World Down Syndrome Day.

Wilson Mills Mcbeth, from Saundersfoot, who happens to have Down Syndrome, is inspiring people to raise awareness of the condition and help end discrimination.

His family hope to help lose the old-fashioned stigmas associated with Down Syndrome through his social media page called 'Wilson - pretty fly for a small guy'

Wilson has gathered a world-wide Facebook audience with many followers from Australia and the USA, along with his local supporters.

These include two Haverfordwest businesswomen who are helping Wilson and his family celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

Anna Picton’s bespoke sign-making company, Lovecrate, has made Wilson his own personalised sign.

And Annemarie Davies, whose cake business is called Baked With Love, has been busy making odd sock cupcakes.

Wilson's mum and dad, Sara and Jamie, and his siblings have made a special visit to Tenby's mayor's parlour to celebrate World Down Syndrome day, which takes place this Saturday (March 21).

Town mayor Tony Brown and Wilson's head teacher at Ysgol Hafan y Môr, Tenby, Vicky Griffiths joined them in wearing odd socks in style to show their support.

Sara explained why people are asked to wear odd socks to mark World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD).

She said: "Odd socks were chosen as a symbol because chromosomes are shaped like socks, and those with Down Syndrome have an extra one."

She added: "The date for WDSD being the 21st day of the 3rd month, was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome."

Wilson and his sister Amelia are also ambassadors for the charity Follow Your Dreams, which supports children and adults with learning difficulties through life.