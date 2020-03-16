DYFED Shire Horse Farm has announced today that it will be closed until at least May 1 in the light of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The decision comes after the government announcement that non-essential contact and large gatherings should be avoided to try and contain the spread of the virus.

This means that the farm will be closed for the Easter holidays and until further notice.

"We will remain closed to the general public until at least May 1 unless the government decrees crowd gatherings as safe," said a spokesman for the farm.

"The safety of our family, staff and visitors is foremost in our decision-making process - health always comes before wealth."

Visitors who want to visit the farm before May 1st can contact the farm in advance. A decision will then be made on individual private bookings. No fee will be levied for these bookings, they will be run on a donations only basis.

"These are unprecedented times for us as a rural area of Wales, the UK and global community," said the spokesman.

"Working together will give us the greatest chance of success and minimise the level of ill health to all.

"The Dyfed Shires family have been here in Eglwyswrw since 1849 and we will be here after coronavirus."

The farm will freeze all visitor and campsite prices at 2019 levels t try to allay some of the economic impact of coronavirus. It will also offer a special discount for those born on or before 1945 to reflect the fact that the elderly will at greatest risk from the virus.

"This age group not only suffer the greatest risk now but suffered the hardship of WW2 or served our nation at that time so we can enjoy the freedoms we have now to include our wonderful NHS," said the spokesman.

The farm will be installing new showers and improved handwash facilities during this period of voluntary shutdown, to improve visitor experience and reduce the chances of spreading infections once it re-opens.

"In the meantime we will remain active on social media," said the spokesman. "As Santes [one of the horses] is due to foal in April and our donkeys are also expecting. So please share and ask people to like our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

"We thank our friends near and far for their continued support. We will keep you all posted on progress but in the meantime, please look after each other and stay safe."