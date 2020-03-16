TRUMPETER Ianto Evans from Ysgol Casblaidd was the overall winner at this year’s Primary Schools Valero Music Festival.
The annual festival - organised by the Pembrokeshire County Council’s Music Service and sponsored by Valero – took place at Ysgol Caer Elen in Haverfordwest on 7th March 7.
Over 200 young musicians from the County’s primary schools took part in individual and ensemble competitions throughout the day.
Later in the afternoon, an enthusiastic audience enjoyed a ‘Showcase’ concert featuring the individual and ensemble winners from the day’s open competitions and badges were awarded to pupil gaining 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.
Music Service co-ordinator Philippa Roberts declared afterwards: “The young musicians of Pembrokeshire continue to make everyone proud with their dedication and achievements.”
Head adjudicator Mr Nick Baron presented Ianto with the Overall Winner Cup. Ianto performed ‘The Lazy Trumpeter’ by Edrich Siebert
The Open String competition winner was Isabel Raymond from Ysgol Caer Elen who performed ‘Minuet’ by William Boyce
Charles Meuhlbauer, from Redhill School, won the Open Piano class and performed ‘Face The Crowd’ by C. Norton
Meanwhile the Open Woodwind class winner was Eryn Howlett, Alto Sax, from Gelliswick School. She performed ‘Flower Duet’ by Delibe.
The Open Instrumental Ensemble competition was won by Roch V. C. School Flute Trio. Amber Tadman, Katie Brazier and Eleanor James performed ‘Country Gardens’ by Alan Houghton.
Ptolemy Karenin who is Home Educated won the Open percussion class with a performance of ‘Goodnight Boogie’ by Gerald Martin.
The invited professional adjudicators were greatly impressed with the high standard and strength of schools’ music on show from across the County.
“I travel across the country as an examiner and performer,” said the brass judge Dennis Mahoney.
“The standard reached by these young pupils in Pembrokeshire is unsurpassed. This music festival is so important and something to treasure.”
The other adjudicators were Stephanie Evans (woodwind), Roger Clarkson (ensembles), Jane Gregory (strings), Sarah-Jane Absalom (piano/harp), and Nick Baron (percussion).
Music Coordinator Philippa Roberts, thanked the judges, teachers, parents and students for making the festival such a success.
“Thanks also go to the Friends of Pembrokeshire Young Musicians for their continued support to the Music Service at this and all events throughout the year,”
Ben Field, Music Service Manager said: “Once again, we have witnessed extraordinary displays of talent from our young people. It has been a memorable day and one which has taken place thanks to the generosity of the sponsors, Valero, to whom we are all once again indebted.”
Captions
Pictured are the individual winners with Ben Field, Music Service Manager and Stephen Thornton from Valero.
The Roch Flute trio with Ben Field, Music Service Manager and Stephen Thornton from Valero.
The results of the competitions held during the day were as follows:
Woodwind
Grade 1 Flute & Oboe
1st Tille Laugharne Ysgol Ger y Llan
2nd Sophie Phillips Ysgol Croesgoch
3rd George Twigg Ysgol Caer Elen
HC Seren Morris Ysgol Caer Elen
Grade 1 Clarinet & Saxaphone
1st Max Bevan Ysgol Caer Elen
2nd Cadi Kendrick Spittal V.C
3rd Nicole Slater Spittal V.C
Grade 2 Flute & Oboe
1st Ffion Evans Ysgol Caer Elen
2nd Dillon Prayle Waldo Williams
3rd Lillie Gwilt Spittal V.C
HC Elinor James Roch C.P
Grade 2 Clarinet & Saxophone
1st Stanley Barker St Oswalds V.A
2nd Dyfan Lewis Ysgol Eglwyswrw
3rd Seren Prettyman Milford Haven C.P
HC Lacey-May Roberts Coastlands C.P
Open Woodwind
1st Eryn Howlett Gelliswick V.C
2nd Harriet Pearce Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi
3rd Amber Tadman and Ffion Howells Roch and Milford Haven
HC Callie Adam-Jones Narberth C.P
Brass
Grade 1 Lower Brass
1st Edward Owens Cleddau Reach
2nd Tegan Roblin-Allen Waldo Williams
3rd Owen Mackeen Ysgol Hafan y Mor
Grade 1 Trumpet/Cornet
1st Archie Noy Saundersfoot
2nd Nancy Griffiths Saundersfoot
3rd Laura Clee Waldo Williams
Grade 2 Cornet/Trumpet
1st Lily Adams Lamphey C.P
Grade 2 Lower Brass
1st Eliza Jackson Goodwick C.P
Grade 3 Brass
1st Seren Barrett Tenby V.C
2nd Ioan Bromby St Oswalds V.A
3rd Matthew Shaw St Oswalds V.A
Open Brass
1st Ianto Evans Ysgol Casblaidd
2nd Louis Rapi Ysgol Hafan y Mor
3rd Tristan George Cleddau Reach V.C
Strings
Grade 1 Violin/Viola
1st Brooke Patterson Ysgol Ger y Llan
2nd Imogen Gray and Jess Rogers Gelli Aur / Saundersfoot
3rd Grace Tilbury Gelli Aur
Grade 1 Cello/Bass
1st Elen Davies Ysgol y Frenni
2nd Zora Howard Tenby V.C
3rd Rosie Basford-Leslie Spittal V.C
HC Autumn Wickland Tenby V.C
Grade 2 Violin/Viola
1st Anabelle John Redhill
2nd Claudia Cousins Redhill
3rd Tom Bridger Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi
HC Darcy Luke Ysgol Croesgoch
Grade 3 Strings
1st Gwenna Kennerley Spittal V.C
2nd Sara James Ysgol Caer Elen
3rd William Morgan and Lily Capitao Templeton / Prendergast
Open Strings
1st Isabel Raymond Ysgol Caer Elen
2nd Sebastian Semaani Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi
3rd Owain Lewis Ysgol Caer Elen
Piano/Harp
Grade 1 Piano/Harp
1st Carys Williams St Teilos R.C
2nd Seren Smith Saundersfoot
3rd Lowri Morris Ysgol Casblaidd
Grade 2 Piano/Harp
1st Tom Bridger Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi
2nd Abbigail Collinson St Florence V.C
3rd Caleb Hickey Templeton C.P
HC Rafael Magic Tavernspite C.P
Open Piano/Harp
1st Charles Meuhlbauer Redhill
2nd Iestyn Barrellie Saundersfoot
3rd Kathryn Koo Tenby V.C
HC Sebastian Semaani Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi
Percussion
Open Orchestral Percussion
1st Shelby Hanna Roch C.P
Open Drum Kit
1st Ptolemy Karenin Home Educated
2nd Ossian Ridgway Penrhyn V.C
3rd Amelia Marsh and Sam Berry Saundersfoot / Casblaidd
HC Caitlyn Sanders-Swales Johnston C.P
Ensemble
Ensemble
1st Roch Flute Trio
2nd Ensemble Ysgol Casblaidd
3rd Sandersfoot Brass Ensemble
HC Tenby V.C. Trio and Brynconin Trio