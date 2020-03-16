TRUMPETER Ianto Evans from Ysgol Casblaidd was the overall winner at this year’s Primary Schools Valero Music Festival.

The annual festival - organised by the Pembrokeshire County Council’s Music Service and sponsored by Valero – took place at Ysgol Caer Elen in Haverfordwest on 7th March 7.

Over 200 young musicians from the County’s primary schools took part in individual and ensemble competitions throughout the day.

Later in the afternoon, an enthusiastic audience enjoyed a ‘Showcase’ concert featuring the individual and ensemble winners from the day’s open competitions and badges were awarded to pupil gaining 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Music Service co-ordinator Philippa Roberts declared afterwards: “The young musicians of Pembrokeshire continue to make everyone proud with their dedication and achievements.”

Head adjudicator Mr Nick Baron presented Ianto with the Overall Winner Cup. Ianto performed ‘The Lazy Trumpeter’ by Edrich Siebert

The Open String competition winner was Isabel Raymond from Ysgol Caer Elen who performed ‘Minuet’ by William Boyce

Charles Meuhlbauer, from Redhill School, won the Open Piano class and performed ‘Face The Crowd’ by C. Norton

Meanwhile the Open Woodwind class winner was Eryn Howlett, Alto Sax, from Gelliswick School. She performed ‘Flower Duet’ by Delibe.

The Open Instrumental Ensemble competition was won by Roch V. C. School Flute Trio. Amber Tadman, Katie Brazier and Eleanor James performed ‘Country Gardens’ by Alan Houghton.

Ptolemy Karenin who is Home Educated won the Open percussion class with a performance of ‘Goodnight Boogie’ by Gerald Martin.

The invited professional adjudicators were greatly impressed with the high standard and strength of schools’ music on show from across the County.

“I travel across the country as an examiner and performer,” said the brass judge Dennis Mahoney.

“The standard reached by these young pupils in Pembrokeshire is unsurpassed. This music festival is so important and something to treasure.”

The other adjudicators were Stephanie Evans (woodwind), Roger Clarkson (ensembles), Jane Gregory (strings), Sarah-Jane Absalom (piano/harp), and Nick Baron (percussion).

Music Coordinator Philippa Roberts, thanked the judges, teachers, parents and students for making the festival such a success.

“Thanks also go to the Friends of Pembrokeshire Young Musicians for their continued support to the Music Service at this and all events throughout the year,”

Ben Field, Music Service Manager said: “Once again, we have witnessed extraordinary displays of talent from our young people. It has been a memorable day and one which has taken place thanks to the generosity of the sponsors, Valero, to whom we are all once again indebted.”

Captions

Pictured are the individual winners with Ben Field, Music Service Manager and Stephen Thornton from Valero.

The Roch Flute trio with Ben Field, Music Service Manager and Stephen Thornton from Valero.

The results of the competitions held during the day were as follows:

Woodwind

Grade 1 Flute & Oboe

1st Tille Laugharne Ysgol Ger y Llan

2nd Sophie Phillips Ysgol Croesgoch

3rd George Twigg Ysgol Caer Elen

HC Seren Morris Ysgol Caer Elen

Grade 1 Clarinet & Saxaphone

1st Max Bevan Ysgol Caer Elen

2nd Cadi Kendrick Spittal V.C

3rd Nicole Slater Spittal V.C

Grade 2 Flute & Oboe

1st Ffion Evans Ysgol Caer Elen

2nd Dillon Prayle Waldo Williams

3rd Lillie Gwilt Spittal V.C

HC Elinor James Roch C.P

Grade 2 Clarinet & Saxophone

1st Stanley Barker St Oswalds V.A

2nd Dyfan Lewis Ysgol Eglwyswrw

3rd Seren Prettyman Milford Haven C.P

HC Lacey-May Roberts Coastlands C.P

Open Woodwind

1st Eryn Howlett Gelliswick V.C

2nd Harriet Pearce Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi

3rd Amber Tadman and Ffion Howells Roch and Milford Haven

HC Callie Adam-Jones Narberth C.P

Brass

Grade 1 Lower Brass

1st Edward Owens Cleddau Reach

2nd Tegan Roblin-Allen Waldo Williams

3rd Owen Mackeen Ysgol Hafan y Mor

Grade 1 Trumpet/Cornet

1st Archie Noy Saundersfoot

2nd Nancy Griffiths Saundersfoot

3rd Laura Clee Waldo Williams

Grade 2 Cornet/Trumpet

1st Lily Adams Lamphey C.P

Grade 2 Lower Brass

1st Eliza Jackson Goodwick C.P

Grade 3 Brass

1st Seren Barrett Tenby V.C

2nd Ioan Bromby St Oswalds V.A

3rd Matthew Shaw St Oswalds V.A

Open Brass

1st Ianto Evans Ysgol Casblaidd

2nd Louis Rapi Ysgol Hafan y Mor

3rd Tristan George Cleddau Reach V.C

Strings

Grade 1 Violin/Viola

1st Brooke Patterson Ysgol Ger y Llan

2nd Imogen Gray and Jess Rogers Gelli Aur / Saundersfoot

3rd Grace Tilbury Gelli Aur

Grade 1 Cello/Bass

1st Elen Davies Ysgol y Frenni

2nd Zora Howard Tenby V.C

3rd Rosie Basford-Leslie Spittal V.C

HC Autumn Wickland Tenby V.C

Grade 2 Violin/Viola

1st Anabelle John Redhill

2nd Claudia Cousins Redhill

3rd Tom Bridger Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi

HC Darcy Luke Ysgol Croesgoch

Grade 3 Strings

1st Gwenna Kennerley Spittal V.C

2nd Sara James Ysgol Caer Elen

3rd William Morgan and Lily Capitao Templeton / Prendergast

Open Strings

1st Isabel Raymond Ysgol Caer Elen

2nd Sebastian Semaani Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi

3rd Owain Lewis Ysgol Caer Elen

Piano/Harp

Grade 1 Piano/Harp

1st Carys Williams St Teilos R.C

2nd Seren Smith Saundersfoot

3rd Lowri Morris Ysgol Casblaidd

Grade 2 Piano/Harp

1st Tom Bridger Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi

2nd Abbigail Collinson St Florence V.C

3rd Caleb Hickey Templeton C.P

HC Rafael Magic Tavernspite C.P

Open Piano/Harp

1st Charles Meuhlbauer Redhill

2nd Iestyn Barrellie Saundersfoot

3rd Kathryn Koo Tenby V.C

HC Sebastian Semaani Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi

Percussion

Open Orchestral Percussion

1st Shelby Hanna Roch C.P

Open Drum Kit

1st Ptolemy Karenin Home Educated

2nd Ossian Ridgway Penrhyn V.C

3rd Amelia Marsh and Sam Berry Saundersfoot / Casblaidd

HC Caitlyn Sanders-Swales Johnston C.P

Ensemble

Ensemble

1st Roch Flute Trio

2nd Ensemble Ysgol Casblaidd

3rd Sandersfoot Brass Ensemble

HC Tenby V.C. Trio and Brynconin Trio