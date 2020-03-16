Installing an unauthorised water connection to cater for thirsty cattle cost a north Pembrokeshire farmer more than £3,000.

James Richard Davies, of Felindre Farchog, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, March 9.

He pleaded guilty to four charges relating to attaching a pipe to a water main on or before June 20.

All charges against Thomas Robert Davies and Isabel Ann Davies were withdrawn by the court.

Natasha Long, representing Welsh Water, said there was a risk of contamination and water wastage when Davies, 42, attached an unauthorised pipe to the water supply on his farm in June.

She added that there were health and safety risks associated with tampering with the high pressure system.

The court heard an inspector noticed a long length of pipe going across the farmland which alerted them to the unauthorised connection which served 12 field troughs.

Miss Long said: “The pipe was leaking in places. It was muddy and there was manure in the vicinity. It was a severe contamination risk.”

“Ultimately it could have affected the water supply of our customers.”

She added: “It shows a blatant disregard of our network and policies.”

The pipe was immediately disconnected.

Mr Bunyan, defending, said Davies, a dairy farmer with 750 cattle, paid around £10,000 each year for a legitimate water supply.

“He connected a plastic pipe to an air vent, which ran across the field. The effect was to increase the flow to some of the troughs that watered the cows.

“He accepts that he wrongfully fiddled around with the mechanics and knows he should not have done it.”

Magistrates fined Davies £1,700 and ordered him to pay £1,448.