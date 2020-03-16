SPAN Arts will be celebrating the Welsh music scene in compelling bilingual style on Friday (March 20) with a concert in Newport.

The occasion will be the launch of Welsh music prize winner Georgia Ruth’s new album 'Mai', and the global fusion trio Bardd.

Georgia is a Welsh singer-songwriter, harpist from Aberystwyth and one of Wales' most compelling voices.

She uses folk influences to create a truly unique sound, her debut album Week of Pines won the Welsh Music Prize in 2013 and was nominated for two BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Georgia collaborated with The Manic Street Preachers on their 2014 album 'Futurology' and has also collaborated with 2017 Welsh Music Prize winner, The Gentle Good and with Gwyneth Glyn and Tauseef Akhtar.

Bardd's members include Wales' Young People’s poet laureate Martin Laws and legendary Emcee, Beatbox and Welsh/international live looper champion, Mr Phormula.

With songs sung in both Welsh and English the event will weave together different instruments, different languages, different musical styles into one beautiful groove.

Bardd’s music journeys between bardic roots of Wales and freedom funk disco, underpinned by a love of dope beats, supreme lyricism and great music from all genres.

Expect Beatbox, innovative live looping, electric kalimba, folk violin, jazz organ, blues guitar and spoken word poetry, alongside danceable beats.

Catch them at Newport Memorial Hall. Tickets are now available from Span Arts on 01834 869323 or book online at span-arts.ticketsolve.com/shows/873616672