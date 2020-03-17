A CHEQUE for £1,000 was recently presented to the Preseli Men's Shed from Kemes Masonic Lodge in Fishguard.

The Preseli Men's Shed provides an opportunity for those with spare time to get involved with various activities and shared interests.

The shed at Old Station Yard, Letterston has a carpentry workshop, an IT and photography suite, a kitchen, craft room and radio room.

Anyone can get involved, learn new skills or share their expertise in a safe and friendly place.

There are also arts-based projects, gardening, model making, and wood and metal work, regular BBQ's and a marquee to hold craft fairs and events.

The funds from the Masons will allow the group to improve their accommodation at the Old Station Yard.