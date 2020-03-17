Planning negotiations with the council felt like ‘interrogration by the Daleks’ according to a Crymych man.

Guy Richard Latrobe, who gave his address as Land opposite the Coal Yard, Crymych, represented himself when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, March 9.

Latrobe, 52, pleaded guilty to breaching a county council enforcement notice.

Rhian Young, prosecuting on behalf of Pembrokeshire County Council said notice was served on the site requiring Latrobe to remove machinery, a caravan and unauthorised decking and to cease using it for vehicle parts and scrap metal.

She said: “Unauthorised use was still present on the land at a follow up visit.

“A further inspection found no evidence of steps being taken to comply with the notice.”

Latrobe said: “I did try to find a way forward with the council, but it was like being interrogated by the Daleks. It was like ‘enforce, enforce, enforce'.”

He added: “This was a matter of need, not greed. It was not for any financial gain.

“I’m a hard-working man living in a caravan and not doing any harm at all.”

The self-employed mechanic added he had owned the land for ten years, and used the barn to store equipment used on the land.

“The land is not an area of outstanding natural beauty. I have a good relationship with all my neighbours and act as an unpaid guard dog there. They are happy for me to be there.”

Magistrates fined Latrobe £100 and ordered him to pay £255 costs.