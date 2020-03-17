TWELVE new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales, as of March 17, bringing the official total to 136.

No new cases have been confirmed in Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion, or Carmarthenshire.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We can confirm that 12 new cases have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 136.”

He stressed: “As we are currently only testing within hospitals, this is likely to underestimate the true number of cases.

“The advice for the public has changed.

• People are being advised to stay at home for 14 days if they, or anyone in their household, has either a high temperature or a new and continuous cough

• People are now being advised to avoid non-essential contact with others and unnecessary travel

• People are being asked to work from home where they possibly can, and avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and social venues

• People in at-risk groups will be asked within days to be largely shielded from social contact for 12 weeks

For the guidance in full, visit the Department of Health and Social Care website: https://www.gov.uk/government/topical-events/coronavirus-covid-19-uk-government-response

“People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). People with a fever or persistent cough should stay at home for seven days if they live alone, or 14 days if they live with others. Anyone who lives with someone displaying coronavirus symptoms should also stay at home for 14 days. They should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

“They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.”

“The public play an important role in the ‘delay’ phase. By following the latest advice, you will protect yourself, protect the most vulnerable, and delay and flatten the peak, which will reduce the pressure on NHS Wales and minimise the impact of the virus.

“We continue to undertake priority testing in Wales. We are working closely with health boards, NHS 111 and the Welsh Government to develop systems so that NHS Wales and members of the public have appropriate access to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing.”

The table below shows the number of cases by local authority as of today, Tuesday 17 March. Please note that at the time of publishing, the residential area of 12 of the confirmed cases today were still being confirmed.

Local Authority, Number of cases on 16 March*, Number of new cases, Total number of cases as of 11am, 17 March

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council 7, 1, 8

Bridgend County Borough Council 1, 2, 3

Caerphilly County Borough Council 14, 1, 15

Carmarthenshire County Council 7, 0, 7

Ceredigion County Council 1, 0, 1

City and County of Swansea 21**, 1, 22

City of Cardiff Council 13, 1, 14

Conwy County Borough Council 1, 0, 1

Denbighshire County Council 0, 0, 0

Flintshire County Council 1, 0, 1

Gwynedd Council 0, 0, 0

Isle of Anglesey County Council 2, 0, 2

Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council 0, 0, 0

Monmouthshire County Council 8, 0, 8

Neath Port Talbot Council 11, 0, 11

Newport City Council 21, 3, 24

Pembrokeshire County Council 2, 0, 2

Powys County Council 5, 2, 7

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council 2, 0, 2

Torfaen County Borough Council 2, 1, 3

Vale of Glamorgan Council 1, 0, 1

Wrexham County Borough Council 2, 0, 2

Resident outside Wales 2

Total: 136

*Please note that number of cases for yesterday (Monday 16 March) have been amended to include the cases for which residential area has now been confirmed.

**This figure is a correction of yesterday’s reported number.