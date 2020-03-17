THE Torch Theatre in Milford Haven has closed temporarily following advice from the Government on the Coronavirus.

It is in response to the announcement that public should avoid places such as pubs, clubs and theatres as the Government looks to stop the spread of the virus.

A spokesperson for the Torch Theatre said: “This takes place with immediate effect and whilst the advice for closure is currently undefined, we anticipate being closed until at least Thursday, April 30, 2020.”

The Theatre has also said that it has been a “very difficult decision to make” but adds that the health and safety of audiences, customers, staff, volunteers and performers is the number one priority.

“We believe that to temporarily close to the public is the best decision based on the advice at hand”, the spokesperson added.

The Torch had been set to host comedian Rich Hall, Guys and Dolls performed by Milford Haven Amateur Operatic Society and a screening of the royal ballet; Swan Lake amongst several other films and events.

They are now in the process of contacting performers and production companies who are due to perform during the period of closure with the intention of rescheduling the shows to a date later in the year.

The Torch has asked members of the public who may have tickets for forthcoming shows not to contact the box office as they will be contacting each customer.

Following a decline in business over previous weeks, the Torch is in a very precarious financial situation and is asking the public to help secure its future by donating the price of their tickets.

Those who are unable to donate their tickets will be offered credit to be used at a later date.

The Torch has urged everyone to remain safe and have said they are determined to be back delivering an exceptional experience for all.