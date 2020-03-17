A bad day concluded with a driving ban for a Milton man who argued with family after losing his job.

Max Hunter, of Milton Meadows, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, March 10.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police spotted Hunter’s Seat Leon at Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, at 3.10am on February 20.

“The officer’s attention was drawn to the vehicle because it approached the roundabout particularly slowly and only had its side-lights illuminated.”

Officers noticed that Hunter’s speech was slurred when they stopped the car, and he was found to have 64mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

The court heard Hunter, 26, had no previous convictions.

Katy Hanson, defending, said: “He explained to me that this was very much out of character, he is not someone who regularly drinks.”

Miss Hanson added Hunter had experienced a ‘particularly bad day’ on the date in question as he had lost his job, which led to a family argument.”

“He went out, he accepts he had some drinks in the afternoon, he went to sleep, woke up and felt okay.”

Magistrates banned Hunter from driving for 18 months and ordered him to pay £237 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “Drink-driving is just not acceptable and you are aware of that.”