A VOLUNTEER tree-planting day will take place at Wolfscastle tomorrow, Thursday, March 19 between 10 am and 3 pm.

The event is the result of a collaboration between a number of partner organisations led by Tir Coed, a charity delivering learning and well-being activities to disadvantaged people.

Adam Dawson, Tir Coed's county co-ordinator, said the day would also carry a strong environmental message.

"If we want solutions for climate change, habitat destruction and species extinction, if we want a positive future for our children and our planet, we have to work together - and now."

Volunteers are asked to meet in the layby at Nant-y-Coy Mill (postcode SA62 5LR) and to bring a spade if they have one. They are also advised to wear warm, waterproof clothing and suitable footwear.

Coinciding with NHS Sustainability Day, the event also provides an opportunity for Hywel Dda University Health Board to engage with new parents on sustainability issues and the benefits to health and wellbeing of access to the natural environment.

The trees are being sourced by The Woodland Trust and the land will be prepared and maintained by the Welsh Hook-based business, Pembrokeshire Lamb.

Money for the project is coming from the Pembrokeshire Nature Partnership supported by Welsh Government's Enabling Natural Resources and Well-Being fund, and the National Lottery Community Fund.

Hot drinks and food will be provided for volunteers. To confirm attendance and dietary requirements, please email Tom Moses at tomm@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk.