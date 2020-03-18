Criminal damage was caused when patients with mental health issues were ‘forced’ into a Christmas Eve ‘dance routine’, a former patient claimed.

Martin Dean, formerly of Milford Haven, now of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates via video link from Swansea prison on Tuesday, March 10.

The court heard that Dean, 30, caused £56.44 of damage to two wooden door panels on St Caradogs Ward, Haverfordwest, on December 24.

Dean said: “They were forcing a group of mentally ill patients to do a dance routine. I want an explanation about why they get mentally ill patients to do that.”

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said: “It seemed Mr Dean was unhappy with the way he was being treated on the ward when his mother came with some Christmas presents.”

At this point Dean became upset and stormed off from the hearing stating: “Everything in that bag was taken from me.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “Mr Dean was recently before the court for a similar offence. It is unfortunate that this was not brought forward to then.”

Magistrates sentenced Dean to seven days in prison.

He was also ordered to pay £56.44 compensation to the hospital and a £122 surcharge.