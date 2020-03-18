PENRHYN Church in Wales VC School has been partially closed today (Wednesday, March 18), due to high levels of illness.

Class 2 has also been closed because of staff shortages.

It is the only school in the county that is partially closed with all others remaining open.

Pembrokeshire County Council had earlier said the school was partially closed due to industrial action.

A spokesperson for the County Council said: “One of the classes is not being held today because of a staff shortage (not connected to the coronavirus outbreak) and the school was unable to source a supply teacher in time.”

In addition, two other members of staff are off on long-term sick which has contributed to the situation.