PEMBROKESHIRE County Council has announced that it is suspending all forthcoming Overview and Scrutiny Committees, the Audit Committee, and all other working groups and board meetings until further notice.

The Licensing Committee and Licensing Sub-Committee - due to be held on March 26 - have also been suspended awaiting further advice.

The Planning Committee meeting scheduled for April 21 is currently under consideration.

Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, said: “I am sure it will be appreciated that we are working in an unprecedented, fast-moving situation.

“As Leader I am taking all appropriate steps to continue the democratic function and appropriate governance to ensure decisions can be made and services are maintained.”