FISHGUARD'S Theatr Gwaun has closed for an initial period of four weeks as a response to the coronavirus situation.

The theatre went into a period of "hibernation" today, Wednesday and will not be open for film screening or live performance, initially for four weeks.

Transition Bro Gwaun's planned screening of The Way Out, which was due to be shown this evening, has been postponed until happier healthier times.

"Theatre Gwaun, like all theatres and places of public entertainment, is facing a new challenge," said chief executive Sue Whitbread.

She added that the four-week timescale would be kept under regular review.

"We are an important community hub, and we will aim to continue some of the theatre's activities in the community, with the support of our volunteers, whilst being closed to the general public," said Sue.

She said that ideas were currently being finalised but it was hoped that the theatre would run a manned help line that members of the community who needed any kind of help could ring.

The theatre would then mobilise its team of volunteers to offer that help; be it picking up shopping or any other kind of job that needed doing.

"Our volunteers and supporters are a tremendous asset," she said.

Sue added that the theatre would use the hibernation period to make positive changes to the building, including overhauling the heating system, which has been made possible due to a recent generous donation.

"We will still be active," she said. "Stepping up our fundraising efforts and developing our plans and resources for the future, so that we are ready to hit the ground running as soon as we reopen."

If you are interested in supporting Theatr Gwaun at this time, please email aharding@theatrgwaun.com.