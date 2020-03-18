GREENACRES Rescue has closed all four of its shops in Pembrokeshire following recent government advice about the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The animal rescue service has shops in Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest and Narberth.

A spokesperson for the group said they had made a ‘difficult decision’ in closing its shops adding that many of its volunteers fall into the category most at risk.

They said: “This will be a huge financial blow to the centre and we are working tirelessly to try and come up with alternatives that will help.”

The Easter Bingo and Funday events have been cancelled while events later in the year will also be reviewed.

Anyone who has a stall or pitch booked for the May Funday should contact Greenacres to arrange a refund.

The spokesperson added: “This is nothing short of devastating for us, as the shops are our regular and main source of income, the funds that ‘keep our heads above water’

“Please stay tuned for ways you can help our centre stay open through this crisis and please stay safe, look after one another and keep you pets safe. We must stay strong and supportive through such difficult times.

“We would like to thank our loyal volunteers and customers for battling on recently and we really hope to see you all soon.”