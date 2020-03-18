THE Milford Haven Amateur Operatic Society (MHAOS) is busy rehearsing for their upcoming play Guys and Dolls.

They will perform the play at the Torch Theatre from March 23-28.

Guys and Dolls was originally created by Damon Runyon who began his career as a journalist before turning his hand to writing plays.

It tells the story of a gambler, Nathan Detroit, who tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for fourteen years.

Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing Sarah Brown, as a result.

Guys and Dolls takes you from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

The Western Telegraph caught up with some of the cast members at their recent rehearsals.

Steve Butler plays Nathan Detroit for a third time having already done the play twice in Saundersfoot and he said it is a “nice role to play” and a “nice comedy role”.

He added: “The play is full of numbers, a few famous ones. It has a vibrant cast with some good dancers and it just two hours of light-hearted comedy.”

Terri Harrison, who plays Miss Adelaide, has been with the society for 17 years and this is her first time doing Guys and Dolls.

She said that she enjoys the comedy of the role and that is one of the “most fun roles” she has ever done.

“It is full of fun and has something for all age groups”, she added.