PEMBROKESHIRE’S RNLI lifeboat stations are closed to the public with immediate effect, due to the coronavirus.

In Fishguard the fundraising committee’s AGM has been cancelled. This was due to take place at the boathouse on Tuesday, April 7.

Fishguard RNLI coxswain, Oz, was quick to reassure the public that the rescue service was still fully operational and that the closure if the station was only to the general public, not the volunteers.

“We are fully operational for emergencies,” he said. “Public access is restricted to be on the safe side but the station is open to our volunteer crew.

“We are fully operational as a service and our volunteers are ready to answer their pagers.”

The RNLI nationally announced yesterday (Tuesday) that it was making the move to close all its shops, museums and visitor centres and close lifeboat stations to the public.

“The welfare of our volunteers, supporters and staff, along with our ability to maintain our world-class lifesaving service, is our priority,” said a spokesman.

“We have taken the decision to close all RNLI shops, museums and visitor centres with immediate effect. Our lifeboat stations remain operational but will not be open to visitors.