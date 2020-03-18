IT has been reported that one of the reasons for the rapid spread of coronavirus in Spain was because those who were contaminated in Madrid sought refuge in their rural second homes.

So, you can forgive me for being concerned about the number of people fleeing their contaminated cities and towns and seeking sanctuary in their second homes in Pembrokeshire.

Don't they realise that we lack the facilities to deal with such a sharp influx of possible contaminated people?

I say 'possibly contaminated' because the vast majority of them will have not been tested for coronavirus.

They've seemed to have ignored the importance of self-isolating within their own communities, or perhaps they're thinking that this policy doesn't apply to the wealthy.

DENNIS MORRIS,

Trefdraeth