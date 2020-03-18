A SOUTH Pembrokeshire school is helping to ensure children will still get lunch, even when not in school, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Any pupil of Pembroke Dock Community School who receives free school meals can have a packed lunch picked up if they are self-isolating and while the school is closed.

The move has been praised by parents and supporters online.

Headteacher Michele Thomas said there had been a small uptake to the scheme on its first day, Wednesday, March 18, with around 80 eligible pupils off school.

Attendance was across the school was at 57 per cent she added.

Mrs Thomas told the local democracy reporting service that the scheme had been well received and she had received an email from a parent which said: “A huge thank you for providing lunch for my child while we are stuck in isolation and I now have one less thing to worry about.”

A system has been set up to provide the meals “through all that period with a rota of staff to ensure we are able to put meals out to the members of our community,” added Mrs Thomas.

As well ensuring children still get meals it will “also help our families out in this difficult time. A lot of people may be further stretched for money or not getting food from food banks,” she said.

It has also set up access to school work via its website using Hwb, with a guide for parents on how to use it, for children currently at home and for future use should the school have to close.

The school’s kitchen is run by Sodexo and other schools have been in touch to see if they can replicated a similar schemes.

