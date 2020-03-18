PEMBROKESHIRE Registration Service is continuing to provide ceremonies both at its offices in Cherry Grove and at approved venues throughout the county.

However, while the coronavirus situation is ongoing:

• With immediate effect, all ceremonies will be limited to a maximum of 10 people plus the couple to support social distancing (this number to include all attendees at the ceremony e.g. photographers, bridesmaids, children, etc).

• If couples wish to postpone their ceremonies, we will work with them and their venue to agree a new date.

• Couples who cancel or postpone will be able to do so free of charge.

Couples and their guests are asked to adhere to the current government guidelines in relation to preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The service is currently in the process of contacting all couples who have emailed or called them with concerns to update them on the current situation.

However, they ask couples to be patient as there is a very high volume of enquiries to respond to.

Given that this is a constantly changing situation, any changes to the above will be communicated to couples as soon as possible.

For further information please contact sr@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

The Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr David Simpson, said: “We understand that this will cause real concern to couples ahead of their ceremonies.

“However, given the latest advice from Public Health Wales and the UK and Welsh Governments and the need for social distancing during the corona outbreak this is, sadly, a decision that had to be made.”