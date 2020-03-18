PEMBROKESHIRE County Council Leader David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update, as of March 18: “Yesterday we highlighted a range of developments relating to the closure of our day centres; the suspension of council meetings and support for Pembrokeshire businesses.

“Today I want to mention:

• the announcement by Welsh Government that it is bringing forward the Easter break for schools in Wales; schools will close for statutory provision of education at the latest on March 20.

• the council’s own Business Continuity response continues to be ramped up and includes the formation of a Business Continuity response team and a more detailed plan; the implementation of an agile working approach for the Authority’s employees; a review of finance information, ensuring that data sharing protocols are robust and in place; keeping our building maintenance arrangements working effectively (such as council house repairs) and contact centre arrangements.

• yesterday I noted that council meetings are being suspended. This means we need to look at ensuring governance arrangements for the Authority during the coronavirus outbreak are kept reviewed and remain robust. I am aware that key parties such as Welsh Local Government Association and the Welsh Government are urgently looking at this. When there is more detail around this I will update further.

“Today we have issued press releases covering:

• joint working between myself and my counterparts at Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion county councils and with the Chair of the Hywel Dda University Health Board

• advice relating to ceremonies provided by the Pembrokeshire Registration Service

“Our own staff are working hard on responding to this rapidly developing situation. As in most organisations they are one of our greatest assets. Latest advice comprising FAQs, guidance and internal updates are being made available to staff on the council’s intranet.

“Public Health Wales continue to provide information and statements on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and I recommend you view their public website for the latest information and updates.”

Useful links:

• www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus

• www.sir-benfro.gov.uk/coronafeirws

• https://phw.nhs.wales/

• Iechyd Cyhoeddus Cymru - Coronafeirws Newydd (COVID-19) - Cyngor hunan-ynysu

• https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/coronavirus-covid-19-list-of-guidance