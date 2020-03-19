A PEMBROKE Dock councillor is calling on Pembrokshire people to stop panic-buying during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Josh Beynon, posting pictures of empty shelves at Pembroke Dock’s Tesco store on Facebook, said: “I went to Tesco last night to buy some essentials and as you can see the shopping aisles were empty.

“Please can I urge people to stop panic buying. When you panic buy, you stop the elderly, vulnerable, babies and those with food allergies from being able to get what they need.

“If we all shopped as normal, then there would be enough food. We need to think of others as well as ourselves as we are all in this together.”

Similar scenes were witnessed in Kilgetty’s co-op store, again with empty shelves.