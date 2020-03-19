ENTERTAINMENT events across the county are being cancelled as measures to control the Covid-19 outbreak intensify.

Narberth's Span Arts building has closed until further notice due to the Government’s announcement of emergency measures.

The community organisation took the difficult decision to cancel or postpone its forthcoming programme of events and cancel all community activities held in the building to protect audiences, volunteers and staff.

Meanwhile the team remains active on projects and online.

“Our team is working hard setting up office at home and coming up with a range of creative new ways to keep people from being isolated at home,” says Kathryn Lambert, director of Span Arts.

"It has rarely felt as important as it does now to combat isolation and loneliness and help people feel better, happy and connected in Pembrokeshire.”

The new measures will devastate an already fragile sector that works hard to ensure our communities can enjoy live music and theatre and the positive impact of the arts on our health and wellbeing.

The Arts Council of Wales has told Span Arts that in these difficult and unprecedented times they recognise and empathise with the serious personal and professional impacts for artists, practitioners and organisations arising from Covid-19.

“We stand firmly with the artists and arts organisations of Wales and our priority is to find practical ways of supporting those who are trying to manage the financial consequences of the current situation,” it has said.

Span Arts will contact customers as soon as possible to let ticket holders know about their plans and to arrange a refund, and request that customers bear with them whilst they get new procedures in place.

Span Arts project activity remains busy and vital and the team is working hard to find alternative and creative ways to provide support, connection and respite for all, especially those most vulnerable.

A new project Clwb Digi Cares funded by the West Wales Is Kind fund has just started.

Due to the current situation, the project will initially provide an opportunity to test new virtual creative technology connecting young participants with older people in Care Homes, in an atmosphere of playfulness and experimentation.

Cancellations/postponements so far include:

* Georgia Ruth and Bardd – March 20, Newport Memorial Hall cancelled

* Afternoon in Paris – March 26, The Plas, Narberth – postponed date tbc

* Gardeners Question Time – March 25, The Queens Hall – postponed date tbc

* Laughing Dragon Comedy – March 27, Theatr Gwaun – cancelled

* Children's Theatre – Three Suns – April 7 – postponed date tbc

Cancelled weekly activities at the Span Arts building include: · Can Sing singing group, Meditation, Coffi a Chlonc, Plantos Penfro playgroup, Buddhist Study.