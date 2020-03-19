A college bus driver resigned after footage of him rolling a cigarette behind the wheel was posted on social media.

Colin David Picton, of Spittal appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, March 16, having previously pleaded guilty to driving a bus on Freemans Way, Haverfordwest, without due care and attention.

The court heard police officers became aware of footage posted on social media of Picton, 55, rolling a cigarette while driving a college bus on October 18.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Picton, who had 14 years experience as a bus driver, was transporting college students home when he rolled a cigarette while holding the steering wheel.

A passenger recorded the incident and posted the footage online.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Picton was previously of clean character with an unblemished record as a bus driver.

He added he was under stress at the time due to a family member being diagnosed with cancer.

The court heard that Picton would be driving for a considerable period of time before he was able to stop or have a cigarette.

“In a moment of inattention he rolled a cigarette. His hands were not off the wheel and there was no bad driving. His mind was somewhat on other things.

“His mind was elsewhere, but his driving was not unsafe in any shape or form.”

Picton immediately resigned from his job following the incident and had not renewed his professional driving licence.

Mr Webb added: “It was completely out of character. This is a blip and nothing more than that.”

Magistrates fined Picton £171 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Six penalty points were added to his licence.

The chairman of the bench said: “You finished your employment with the bus company, so you have taken it very seriously.”