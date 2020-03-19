ROCK legend Robert Plant has postponed his sell-out gig in Tenby tonight (Thursday) because of the coronavirus situation.

The former Led Zeppelin singer was due to perform at the De Valence Pavilion as part of supergroup Saving Grace.

The 500 tickets for the event, at £29.50 each, were quickly snapped up by fans, who are being contacted by the promoters, Events for Wales.

They said in a statement: "Robert has, with the understanding and agreement of the band, decided they have a moral obligation not to do the shows they have in March given the current situation regarding the coronavirus.

"This is extremely disappointing for them as well as those who bought tickets, but they will definitely reschedule.

"We are currently waiting on the rescheduled date that will likely now take place late summer.

"Everybody that has purchased a ticket will be given the option of a full refund or to move their ticket to the new date and will receive an email over the next few days.

"Please bear with us as we arrange a new date and accept our apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused.

"We look forward to announcing the new date with Saving Grace and bringing this outstanding show to Tenby, De Valence Pavilion."