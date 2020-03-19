FISHGUARD'S RNLI inshore lifeboat was launched on Monday, March 16 March, after a member of the public spotted an object floating in the sea off the northern breakwater.

The lifeboat, with three volunteer crew, launched shortly after midday after a member of the public reported sighting an unusual object located between the green light at the end of the northern breakwater and Fishguard Bay caravan park.

The lifeboat was quickly on scene and able to determine that the object was in fact an unmanned survey vessel.

The lifeboat returned to station shortly before 1.00pm.