DISCO dancing, mime, the haka and Ysgol Bro Gwaun Has Talent were all part of the school Eisteddfod held on Friday, February 27.

The winning house for stage competitions was Heroes.

The competitions were judged by Mr Geraint Evans and the competitors prepared by the year 11 house captains, supported by members of staff.

During school assembly the eisteddfod's winning poet was chaired.

The winning poet, under the pseudonym Hope was Phebe Salmon, a year 10 pupil from Heroes. The runner up was Mefin Hughes from Ty Dreigiau.

The ceremony was led by head teacher Paul Edwards with the throne prayer recited by Tomos Davies. Bethan Harkin played the piano and sang the chairing song. The poet was greeted by Alonwy Roberts, Heledd Thomas, Chloe Hruzik and Jessica James.

Tegan Jones and Chloe Perkins were the winners of the stage competitions.

Dylan Taylor was named the winner of the Key Stage 4 trophy, while Gwenna Maycock won the Key Stage 3 trophy.

Based on Phebe's success, and the results of the other competitions, Heroes was the winning house at this year's Ysgol Bro Gwaun Eisteddfod.

"Congratulations to them all and thank you to everyone who took part in making the ceremony a success," said a school spokesman. "Congratulations to Phebe on her success."