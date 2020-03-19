FIREFIGHTERS have been at the scene of a fire at the Queens Hall in Narberth.

Smoke was seen coming from the community arts and entertainments venue earlier this morning after what is believed to be a fire caused by an electric fan at the rear of the cafe area.

Three fire crews - from Narberth, Whitland and Haverfordwest - attended the incident.

The building was evacuated.

A spokesman for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 10:56am today (Thursday) crews from Narberth, Whitland and Haverfordwest attended a fire at a property, used as an entertainment centre and café, in High Street, Narberth.

"The fire was located in the ground floor kitchen, of the three-floor building, and had spread to a flat roof.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire using six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a covering jet and three thermal imaging cameras. A positive pressure ventilation fan was also used to ventilate the property.

"All persons were accounted for.

"The police were also in attendance.

"The fire service received the stop message at 12:11pm."

Narberth High Street was closed to traffic for a time this morning, but this was due to a badly-parked car and not the Queens Hall fire.