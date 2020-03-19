HOUSEHOLDERS are being urged not to put used tissues in paper recycling boxes and help to protect Pembrokeshire County Council staff.

The message has come at a time of an increased concern for health and the need for hygiene in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Clean or used tissues, kitchen roll, tissue paper and wipes are not accepted in the paper recycling box.

Instead, they should be placed in a bag within the grey waste bag.

Cris Tomos, Cabinet Member for Environment, Public Protection & Welsh Language, said: “To protect our staff and ensure their safety and wellbeing during these difficult and unprecedented times please place tissues in a bag within the grey residual bags for collection.

“These measures will help us maintain essential services to you, the residents of Pembrokeshire.

“The safety of our staff is paramount to us and we want to ensure we can continue to provide the households of Pembrokeshire with Kerbside Waste and Recycling Collections across the County.”

Further information on the Authority’s Waste and Recycling service is available at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling