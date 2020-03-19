ALL PEMBROKESHIRE County Council leisure centres and libraries will close at 3.15pm tomorrow, Friday, March 20, until further notice, it was announced today (Thursday).

The Pembrokeshire Archives and Local Studies ceased its front-line service at 5pm last night (Wednesday, March 18).

At Scolton Manor, the museum, tea room and visitor centre will close at 3.15pm on Friday, but the grounds and play areas will remain open.

The closures are as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the need to increase social distancing and the requirement to redeploy staff.

Leisure centre users have been reassured that all existing memberships will be frozen and no further deductions will be taken from direct debits during the closure period.

Club and pre-paid bookings / classes will be refunded or alternatively be moved to other suitable, future dates.

The libraries closure includes the mobile library service.

All existing items on loan from the library service will be extended for the period of closure.

There will be no need to return items during the closure period and there will not be any overdue fines for these items once normal service is resumed.

Library users can access ebooks, audio books, emagazines and ecomics online, 24-7 at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/using-library-services/24-7-e-library.

The archives research room has closed until further notice.

However, the service will continue to respond to remote enquiries and correspondence, although responses may be delayed.

Archives users are encouraged to keep in contact via the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PembsArchives/

Paul Miller, the cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture, said:

"I have today, based on the best advice available to me, agreed to the closure of the county's libraries, leisure centres, and the Manor House museum at Scolton with effect from 3.15pm on Friday, March 20.

"In addition, I have also agreed to the closure of the archive search room from 5pm Wednesday, March 18.

"This has been done firstly to minimise the risk in relation to the spread of the coronavirus and secondly to enable us to release non-critical staff to support the council's wider response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"All leisure members will have their direct debits frozen (we will not collect payment for services that are not available) and these will resume when service is restored.

"For those customers who have paid for an annual membership, an extension to that membership in line with the closure period has been agreed. We will also refund any payments for bookings which will not now take place.

"These closures will be reviewed regularly, and services will resume once the advice suggests it is safe to do so.

"We will continue to do all we can to keep our communities safe."