ANOTHER popular Pembrokeshire event has fallen victim to coronavirus concerns.

Span Arts' Big Plant Sale, due to take place on May 2, has been called off.

The organisation announced the cancellation 'with a heavy heart'.

Span's board of trustees came to the difficult decision yesterday (Wednesday), amid many other of the organisation's events also being cancelled or postponed.

Span Arts' director Kathryn Lambert said: "This is a huge blow to Span Arts - this is our largest community event and biggest fundraiser of the year.

"It is also going to be hugely disappointing for the local community as this event is a firm annual favourite, a major social event and an important date of the gardening calendar in Pembrokeshire.

"It will come as devastating news for plant sellers and stall holders who work so hard to bring us a range of amazing plants for our gardens and polytunnels.

Kathryn added: “This is a challenging time for all, and we are having to take some really difficult decisions, that ultimately are made to keep our staff, volunteers and audience safe.”

“Our staff are all now working from home and we are creatively exploring ways that we still reach out to our community with activities using digital technology.

"We can be reached on our usual number 01834 869323 - with this now being forwarded to our phones at home- during normal working hours 10am-4pm, Tuesday-Friday – or you can contact us on info@span-arts.org.uk