NEYLAND’s Carnival will now not go ahead in 2020 due to concerns over the Coronavirus.

It had been agreed that the carnival would go ahead on July 11 this year after concerns that some members of the carnival committee were going to resign.

However, concerns regarding the virus have led to it being cancelled.

Chairman of the Neyland Carnival Committee, Malcolm Hawkins said: “The main reason it has been cancelled is because of the Coronavirus. We don’t want to call it off, but we felt we had to. It has been cancelled for this year but we’re hoping 2021 will be twice as good.”

Cllr Simon Hancock added: “Given the unprecedented circumstances in which we find ourselves with months of uncertainty ahead the decision to cancel Neyland Carnival is deeply regretted but inevitable.

“The committee would have to be in full swing now and there is too much uncertainty to proceed. We can console ourselves with the determination to make Neyland Carnival 2021 bigger, bolder and the best yet.”