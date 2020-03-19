A COMMUNITY coronavirus crisis support group set up on Facebook by four friends gained 500 members in its first three hours.

Saundersfoot Connect, which pledges to focus on the positive, was established to support residents in the weeks ahead.

Sara Hicks, Sarah Whiddett, Ladan Harper and Jackie Taylor have been 'bowled over' by the response to the group.

It was only launched yesterday (Thursday), but already has more than 750 members.

Sara said: “While we’re all having to either self-isolate, or remain socially distant, many people will need support.

“Our aim is to help connect people who are willing to help out with those who might need assistance during the coming weeks, maybe months."

The group grew rapidly.

Jackie said: “We started off with just the four of us, and within just three hours we were up to 500 members, and it’s quickly growing as people spread the word.”

As Saundersfoot Connect is a group focussing on the positive, its mantra is 'Is it true, is it kind, is it helpful?'.

“We don’t want to dwell on the negatives, there are plenty of other places for that,” said Ladan.

Sarah added: “We are providing a resource for people to share information about what’s available in the village – what shops are open, who’s offering take-away food for example.

“And we have been bowled over by the number of individuals offering help – both physical, such as running errands, and online, such as yoga classes, reiki, financial advice and more.”

For more information, see Saundersfoot Connect on Facebook