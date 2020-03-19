No decisions have been made as yet regarding Fishguard's Aberjazz concerts at the end of August in the light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers say they remain optimistic that events planned for this year will still be able to ahead.

"We are being careful not to incur costs until we can be absolutely sure the festival is going ahead, so we will not be printing our usual flyers, which normally come out in April," said a spokesman.

"We will be publishing our programme on-line, and tickets will be offered for sale, however we would like to reassure you that any tickets purchased for any of our events will be refunded in full if the event is subsequently cancelled."

The April 10 event featuring the Transatlantic Hot Cub at Peppers, Fishguard, has also been called off.

"In these difficult times we are still keen to do what we can to support artists and venues and we are constantly reviewing the situation," the spokesman added.