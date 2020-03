A Stackpole woman has denied exceeding a speed limit.

Maria Tarry, of Stackpole, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, March 16.

Tarry, 54, pleaded not guilty to charges of speeding and failing to provide information about the identity of the driver.

It is alleged that she drove a Hyundai 120 on the A477 at St Clears at 69mph in a 60mph limit on September 7.

A trial date was listed for May 4.