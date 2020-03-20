THE FISHGUARD Foodbank Centre was officially launched at Bethel English Baptist Church last week.

The initiative is a partnership between the Bethel English Baptist Church and the Pembrokeshire Foodbank, which currently runs a network of foodbanks throughout the county.

The foodbank was opened by the Mayor of Fishguard, Councillor Jordan Ryan.

A number of important local dignitaries and representatives of churches, referral agencies, charities, businesses and schools were also present at the opening.

The centre has already received a generous donation from Fishguard Roundtable to buy shelving units for the stockroom. In addition, food and monetary donations have been given by well-wishers.

The Fishguard Foodbank Centre will operate every Thursday, between 11am and 2pm, out of the newly refurbished vestry, located at the back of the Bethel Baptist Church, West Street.

Staffed by experienced volunteers, the foodbank offers a warm welcome to all. As well as providing emergency food packages to clients referred through professional services, it also provides confidential advice and support on welfare and social issues.

Hot drinks and a lunchtime soup are served in the cafe area of the vestry free of charge, along with a wide range of fresh foods such as bakery items and fruit and vegetables that need consuming because they are close to their best before expiry date.

These items are donated weekly by the Foodbank's FareShare partners, including TESCOS Express in Goodwick and are available to anyone in the community free of charge as a scheme to reduce food waste.

"We are excited to partner with Bethel English Baptist Church in the setting up of a foodbank centre, serving the people of north Pembrokeshire," said Ian Watling, Chair of Trustees of the Pembrokeshire Foodbank.

"We're committed to ensuring that those in our county, who are without enough money for food, are able to access local emergency support.

"This vital work throughout Pembrokeshire is only possible because of the incredible generosity shown by local people in donating food, time and money of which Pembrokeshire Foodbank is very grateful ."

Richard Rogers, supervisor at the Fishguard Centre added;

"I am delighted at how well Pembrokeshire Foodbank has been welcomed and supported in Fishguard.

"Our foodbank team could not be supportive of those who are vulnerable in this local community, without the amazing groups of people who week in and week out and at key points in the year donate food, toiletries, cleaning products, women's items and finance. A huge, huge thank you to you all."

Theri Bailey, Pembrokeshire Foodbank Centre manager said that food poverty remained a real issue for some people.

"We will continue to partner with referral agencies and other concerned groups to provide vital, compassionate support to ensure that those people in our community, without enough money for food, are helped." She said.

For more information see pembrokeshire.foodbank.org.uk.